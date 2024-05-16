Newswise — In recent data shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths involving opioids fell in 2023; it’s the first decrease the agency has reported in five years. While the decline is encouraging, experts are still concerned as more than 100,000 individuals in the United States died of drug overdose last year. Daniel Lasoff, MD, emergency medicine physician with UC San Diego Health is available to discuss the decrease in deaths, as well as provide information on measures in place to treat opioid addiction and prevent overdose.

Biography :

Daniel Lasoff, MD, is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who treats patients of all ages, including those with life-threatening or critical conditions, at UC San Diego Health Emergency Departments in Hillcrest and La Jolla.

As an assistant professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine, Lasoff trains medical students, residents and fellows in the Department of Emergency Medicine, where he serves as medical director of the medical toxicology fellowship program. His research interests include drugs of abuse and resuscitation.