Oladele “Dele” Ogunseitan, PhD serves as the University of California Presidential Chair and Professor of Population Health and Disease Prevention at the University of California, Irvine Program in Public Health. He is a renowned expert in the field of global health and one of the field’s preeminent researchers on antimicrobial resistance and stewardship.

Dele’s work was recognized with a Jefferson Science Fellowship by the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine; and by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau on Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, where he received a meritorious honor award for exceptional teamwork and contributions to the successful achievement of U.S. goals at the third United Nations Environment Assembly.

He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, elected in two sections, Medical Sciences, and Societal Impacts of Science and Technology, for distinguished contributions in studies using fundamental science to inform impacts of toxic components in manufacturing on human and environmental health with significant societal impacts.

He is fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology, and of the British Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce.

He has co-authored dozens of peer-reviewed articles in some of the leading public health journals, with recent examples including: