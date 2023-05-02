Newswise — The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) invites members of the press to cover the latest advances in retina science and practice during its 41st Annual Scientific Meeting July 28 – August 1. This year’s Annual Meeting, held at the Seattle Convention Center, will feature nearly 140 presentations in addition to 210 posters, films, on-demand content, awards and exhibits.

Media are invited to attend in person or remotely. Registered media will have advanced access to the Annual Meeting mobile site containing embargoed meeting abstracts, posters and on-demand offerings. The Annual Meeting mobile site will also provide registered media remote access to live sessions.

Details about eligibility requirements, how to apply for press credentials and embargo policies for this year’s meeting are available here. The meeting program can be found here.

###

About ASRS

The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) is the world's largest organization of retina specialists, representing more than 3,000 members in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 63 countries. Retina specialists are board-certified ophthalmologists who have completed fellowship training in the medical and surgical treatment of retinal diseases. The mission of the ASRS is to provide a collegial and open forum for education, to advance the understanding and treatment of vitreoretinal diseases, and to enhance the ability of its members to provide the highest quality of patient care. Learn more at ASRS.org. Like ASRS on Facebook, subscribe to our YouTube channel, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest retina health information.