Two preventative cardiologists at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center are available to comment after the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommended that clinicians prescribe statins for prevention of cardiovascular disease for adults aged 40-75 years with:

No history of cardiovascular disease

One or more risk factors for cardiovascular disease – including diabetes, hypertension, smoking, etc.

An estimated 10-year cardiovascular disease risk of 10% or greater

John D. Bisognano, M.D., Ph.D., is the director of general, consultative and preventative cardiology at the U-M Frankel Cardiovascular Center and a professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School. He specializes in severe and resistant hypertension, lipid management and chronic heart failure.

Eric J. Brandt, M.D., M.H.S., is a clinical lecturer of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School who studies the effects of nutrition policy on population outcomes. He is a leader in the prevention of cardiovascular disease at the U-M Frankel Cardiovascular Center. He is a member of the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation.