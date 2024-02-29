Newswise — As competitive esports continues to grow in popularity, blood clots formed in the legs, or deep vein thromboses (DVT), are being increasingly reported in gamers, the majority of whom play between three and 10 hours per day. In fact, given the number of continuous hours spent being sedentary, gamers have nearly double the risk of developing these blood clots, which can become life-threatening, especially if the clot travels to the lungs.

A new study from researchers at New York Institute of Technology’s Center for Esports Medicine analyzes whether compression sleeves worn below the knee or short walking breaks can enhance blood flow and reduce DVT risk in gamers.

The research, which was published on February 8 in the American Journal of Physiology—Heart and Circulatory Physiology, is the outcome of a collaboration with the global esports organization Fnatic.

Over the course of three visits, the researchers analyzed 10 healthy, college-aged gamers, all of whom were ranked esports players with more than 500 hours of playing time. In one visit, players engaged in two hours of uninterrupted, continuous gameplay with no interventions. In a second visit, gameplay was interrupted halfway through, and players took part in a six-minute walking break at a comfortable pace. On a third visit, players wore a fitted compression sleeve below the knee while playing continuously for two hours.

Using Doppler ultrasound, the researchers took measurements of the players’ left popliteal artery, a primary vessel that delivers blood to the area near the knee and lower leg and is prone to blood clots. The recordings, which were taken at 30, 60, 90, and 120 minutes, collected data on vessel diameter, blood flow velocity, and blood flow volume. After the experiments were completed, participants were then also asked to reflect on each intervention and how they felt it affected their gaming performance.

The findings showed that during the two hours spent playing without any intervention (no compression sleeve or walking break), players experienced a greater decrease in blood flow and blood velocity, with blood flow volume dropping 46 percent after two hours.

When the compression sleeve was used, blood flow decreased by 31 percent after two hours, offering moderate benefits over the control group. However, the six-minute walking break proved superior, with players experiencing a 20 percent decrease at the two-hour mark. These findings build on the center’s 2021 research, which found that walking breaks can improve gamers’ processing speed and executive function.

The player survey responses revealed that more than 67 percent believed that the walking break had a positive impact on their gaming performance, whereas only 11 percent felt the compression garments positively impacted performance. Interestingly, more than 78 percent still agreed that they would consider wearing compression garments in the future.

While the research stands to benefit any gamer who plays continuously—professional, collegiate, or even recreationally—lead author Joanne Donoghue, Ph.D., professor and director of clinical research at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM), hopes the team’s findings will one day help establish the first health guidelines for collegiate esports players.

“As collegiate esports continues to grow, we’ve seen that coaches are desperate for information on how to make their players healthier. However, because esports is not yet NCAA-regulated, there are no available health regulations like those that exist for traditional sports, such as football. Hopefully, our research will inspire additional studies and conversations that eventually lead to these much-needed rules at the college level,” Donoghue told the journal’s podcast.

Other New York Tech researchers included:

NYITCOM students

Faculty

Assistant Dean of Clinical Operations Hallie Zwibel, D.O., who also serves as director of New York Institute of Technology's Centers for Sports Medicine and Esports Medicine;

Former New York Institute of Technology School of Health Professions faculty member Peter Douris.

Last fall, Donoghue and team published another Fnatic-sponsored study in the journal BMC Sports Science, Medicine, and Rehabilitation, which found that upper body compression wear increased oxygenation in the muscles following intense gaming, improving recovery. The outcomes of both research projects were shared with Fnatic’s High-Performance Unit, a team of sports scientists who assess and leverage data to inform the creation of Fnatic’s physical and digital products.

