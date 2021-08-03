Article title: Immunological comparison of pregnant Dahl salt-sensitive and Sprague-Dawley rats commonly used to model characteristics of preeclampsia

Authors: Erin B. Taylor, Eric M. George, Michael J. Ryan, Michael R. Garrett, Jennifer M. Sasser

From the authors: “The current study provides important new insight to the immunological changes that occur during pregnancy in two rat strains that are commonly used as models of preeclampsia. The immunological changes described herein can serve as the foundation for asking new questions about the mechanistic underpinnings of preeclampsia.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.