Research Alert

Rubisco is the most abundant protein on Earth and plays a crucial role in the photosynthetic process that allows plants to grow. However, being incredibly important doesn’t mean it works well. Researchers like Elizabete Carmo-Silva with the RIPE Project have spent decades working on ways to improve its regulation and efficiency. In a recent manuscript, published in New Phytologist, Carmo-Silva and others highlight the key insights of Rubisco regulation in crops.

Journal Link: New Phytologist

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
RELEVANT EXPERTS
CITATIONS

New Phytologist

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Plants All Journal News Agriculture
KEYWORDS
RuBisCO Rubisco and Rubisco activases in plants Photosynthesis phenotype plasticity chloroplast
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You