Rubisco is the most abundant protein on Earth and plays a crucial role in the photosynthetic process that allows plants to grow. However, being incredibly important doesn’t mean it works well. Researchers like Elizabete Carmo-Silva with the RIPE Project have spent decades working on ways to improve its regulation and efficiency. In a recent manuscript, published in New Phytologist, Carmo-Silva and others highlight the key insights of Rubisco regulation in crops.