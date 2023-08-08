Psilocybin - the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms - shows promise for the transitional treatment of episodic migraines in early clinical trials, according to a review from Yale School of Medicine's Emmanuelle Schindler, M.D., Ph.D.

In the first and only clinical trial of a psychedelic for migraine, Dr. Schindler and colleagues found a roughly 50% reduction in weekly migraine days, as well as significantly reduced attack intensity, for two weeks following administration of a single, low (non-psychedelic) dose of psilocybin. No serious or adverse events were reported.

Dr. Schindler notes that psychedelics also have acute and preventive effects - but the risks may outweigh the benefits for these applications. The transitional use of psychedelics - involving a short-term intervention with lasting therapeutic effects - warrant further study and may have important clinical applications.