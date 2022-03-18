Newswise — Washington D.C. – Leading food safety and nutrition scientists are meeting June 21-23 at the National Press Club for the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences’ (IAFNS) Second Annual Meeting and Science Symposium.

This year’s meeting will feature sessions on the role of emerging consumption patterns in food safety, front-of-pack nutrition labels, and a panel on ensuring science is well reflected in journalism.

We are pleased to announce the following keynote speaker:

Keynote:

‘Current Direction and Challenges Facing FDA/CFSAN’

Dr. Susan Mayne, Director of FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition

Wednesday, June 22nd, 1:30 pm-2:30 pm ET

The conference will start with an opening reception the evening of June 21 featuring a talk by Lisa Gable, Former Executive Director of FARE, and Wall Street Journal best-selling author and former US Diplomat.

Sessions on June 22 will focus on food safety concerns as consumers adopt e-commerce and delivery, and how dietary guidelines might evolve to reflect advances in personalized nutrition—among others. IAFNS will host an evening reception on connecting food and agriculture featuring a talk by Laura Wood Peterson, Executive Director of the National Coalition for Food and Agriculture Research.

Thursday June 23 sessions will focus on front-of-pack nutrition labeling and health literacy, how sleep interacts with diet and exercise, and sustainability, climate and food safety. Finally, a dialogue on working with reporters to ensure that science is represented in journalism features Risk Policy Report’s Managing Editor Maria Hegstad and a panel of expert commenters.

The meeting is being organized by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS), a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry, and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. IAFNS elevates food safety and nutrition sciences to advance public health. The organization was founded on the belief that collaboration and the inclusion of diverse perspectives is crucial to credible science that benefits the entire food and beverage ecosystem. iafns.org

