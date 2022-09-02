Research Alert

Article title: Riding the wave: a quantitative report of electrocardiogram utilization for myocardial infarction confirmation

Authors: Philip Broughton, Miguel Troncoso, Alexa Corker, Alexus Williams, Dawson Bolus, Gualberto Munoz, Caroline McWhorter, Hallie Roerden, Penny Huebsch, Kristine Y. DeLeon-Pennell

From the authors: “Our study describes a quantitative method for using an electrocardiogram (ECG) to determine which animals have infarcts that reflect coronary artery ligation.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

