Article title: Neuraminidase inhibition improves endothelial function in diabetic mice

Authors: Christopher A. Foote, Francisco I. Ramirez-Perez, James A. Smith, Thaysa Ghiarone, Mariana Morales-Quinones, Neil J. McMillan, Marc A. Augenreich, Gavin Power, Katherine Burr, Annayya R. Aroor, Shawn B. Bender, Camila Manrique-Acevedo, Jaume Padilla, Luis A. Martinez-Lemus

From the authors: “This work identifies neuraminidase as a key mediator of endothelial dysfunction in type 2 diabetes that may serve as a biomarker for impaired endothelial function and predictive of development and progression of cardiovascular pathologies associated with type 2 diabetes.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.