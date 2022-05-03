Article title: Regression from pathological hypertrophy in mice is sexually dimorphic and stimulus-specific

Authors: Deanna L. Muehleman, Claudia Crocini, Alison R. Swearingen, Christopher D. Ozeroff, Leslie A. Leinwand

From the authors: “This work highlights that the reversal of pathological hypertrophy does not use universal signaling pathways and that sex potently modifies this process.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.