Newswise — Editors’ note: The Ogawa-Yamanaka Stem Cell Prize recognizes groundbreaking work in translational regenerative medicine using reprogrammed cells. The prize is supported by Gladstone Institutes, in partnership with Cell Press. This article features Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, recipient of the 2022 Ogawa-Yamanaka Stem Cell Prize, who is turning back the clock on old and sick cells with many potential benefits.