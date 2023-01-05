Research Alert

Newswise — Editors’ note: The Ogawa-Yamanaka Stem Cell Prize recognizes groundbreaking work in translational regenerative medicine using reprogrammed cells. The prize is supported by Gladstone Institutes, in partnership with Cell Press. This article features Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, recipient of the 2022 Ogawa-Yamanaka Stem Cell Prize, who is turning back the clock on old and sick cells with many potential benefits.

Journal Link: Publisher Website Journal Link: Download PDF

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

DOI link; Publisher Website; Download PDF

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells Biotech All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You