Highlights

Among US veterans with chronic kidney disease (CKD), Black individuals had a higher risk of developing kidney failure compared with White veterans, and their risk was more pronounced in the early years after kidney disease onset.

The overall risk of death was similar in Black and White veterans, but Blacks had a higher risk early on, followed by a lower risk thereafter.

Results from the study will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.

Newswise — Orlando (November 4, 2022) — In an analysis of data on US veterans with chronic kidney disease (CKD), risks of kidney failure and death varied for Black compared with White veterans over time, with Black individuals being especially vulnerable in the early years after developing CKD. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.

The study included 180,881 White and 32,187 Black veterans who developed CKD from 2003–2008 and were followed through 2018.

During follow-up, the adjusted risk of kidney failure was 30% greater in Blacks than in Whites, but this difference was more pronounced over the early years of CKD onset (for example, a 38% greater risk in years 0–2) than at later years (only 8% greater risk in years 8–10). Despite an overall similar mortality risk after adjusting for major confounding factors, there was a greater risk of death for Blacks during the first 4 years of CKD onset, followed by a lower risk thereafter.

These risk differences over time were consistent across subgroups, such as those with and without comorbidities including hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

“Black adults are particularly susceptible to kidney failure and death during the first several years of CKD onset. This result demands a stronger urgency for close evaluation in the earlier years of CKD to improve outcomes,” said corresponding author Guofen Yan, PhD, of the University of Virginia.

Study: “Time-dependent risk differences in kidney failure and death between Black and White veterans following incident CKD”

ASN Kidney Week 2022, the largest nephrology meeting of its kind, will provide a forum for nephrologists and other kidney health professionals to discuss the latest findings in research and engage in educational sessions related to advances in the care of patients with kidney diseases and related disorders.

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 20,000 members representing 132 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

# # #