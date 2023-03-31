Newswise — Four RUSH respiratory specialists have been named top doctors by Chicago magazine.

The list in the magazine's March issue includes RUSH University Medical Center physicians who specialize in pulmonary disease and allergy and immunology.

RUSH pulmonologist Prema Nanavaty, MD, also is one of four physicians featured in a related article about respiratory issues. She addresses the myth that only smokers and older adults get lung cancer, noting that symptoms may be overlooked as allergies or a respiratory infection.

The list is prepared in cooperation with Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a health care research and information company that asked physicians and hospital leaders to identify exceptionally highly skilled doctors.

These are the physicians at RUSH who were selected by their peers as among the best in the Chicago area:

Pulmonary Disease

Allergy and Immunology

