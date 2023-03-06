Newswise — Emily Aboujaoude, clinical assistant professor at Rutgers University’s Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, can comment on the NEJM trial finding bempedoic acid (Nexletol) lowers cholesterol in patients who cannot tolerate statins.

“Bempedoic acid disrupts the same cholesterol biosynthesis pathway as statins do, but it disrupts it one step earlier in the process. It is a prodrug that only gets activated in the liver rather than the muscles, thus making it tolerable for many patients who experience muscle pains when they take statins.”

“Patients who experience side effects from statins should definitely discuss alternatives such as bempedoic acid with caregivers, but switching medications will not be the correct course for many users. Statins are excellent medications, and their benefits may outweigh their drawbacks for many patients who experience side effects.”