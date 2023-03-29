Lewis Nelson, chair of the department of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is available to comment on the Food & Drug Administration’s approval of the sale of Narcan — a nasal spray version of naloxone, a drug that blocks an opioid’s effect on the brain — over the counter.

Following is a quote from Nelson that is available for pick-up for stories on this development.

“The nonprescription availability of naloxone is a potential game-changer that will help get this important opioid overdose reversal agent into the hands of people who need it when they need it,” said Nelson. “Although questions remain about its availability, cost, real-world effectiveness and safety, this is a strong move in the right direction.”