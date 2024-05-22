Newswise — Off the southeastern tip of Greenland in mid-June, Hayley DeHart, a genomics and marine scientist at APL, disembarked Lindblad Expedition’s National Geographic Endurance — a 407-foot (124-meter) ice-cutting cruise ship — and stepped into a small Zodiac inflatable motorboat.

She carried only a few items with her: a bucket, a rope and some sampling equipment for her experiments. She settled in with the ship captain and other researchers aboard and then motored off into the frigid, untouched waters.

Click here for Interactive Features

Environmental DNA, or eDNA, originates from the bits of skin, tissue and waste that animals slough off as they move through their environment.

The study of eDNA is a lot like underwater forensics. Even dilute samples can pick up the faint signatures from a species that was (or maybe still is) in the surrounding area. Because of that, eDNA is increasingly viewed as a powerful biological monitoring tool, revealing everything from ecosystem biodiversity to the presence of protected or endangered species such as whales.

In December 2022, for example, scientists reported uncovering ancient environmental genetic material more than 2 million years old from sediments near the northern tip of Greenland. The DNA revealed that the region’s now barren surface once held a rich boreal forest ecosystem. Poplar and birch trees covered the landscape while populations of hares, caribou and even mastodons fed among their trunks — all just 600 miles (965 kilometers) from the North Pole.

Since 2021, when the United States, European Union and eight other countries ratified a 16-year moratorium on commercial fishing in the Arctic, researchers like DeHart have had a chance to better understand the Arctic ecosystem and ecology. They can track its response to the warming climate and survey its biological populations before more human activity occurs in these regions.

DeHart’s work is part of an ongoing effort at APL to set up permanent eDNA analysis platforms capable of supporting long-lasting research capabilities while at sea. These approaches incorporate everything for sample collection, molecular processing, and genomic data analysis. These environmental characterization platforms leverage the APL-developed software package called Basestack. Developed in 2019, Basestack is an easy to distribute and user-friendly platform that allows researchers and public health workers around the world to perform rapid and real-time analyses of sequencing data. Genetic analysis that was previously hard to set up and unwieldy to use, requiring powerful hardware and high-speed internet to operate, can now run locally on off-the-shelf laptops through an intuitive interface.

With such capabilities now available in the most remote parts of the world like the Arctic, researchers can collect data from the poles at the same time of year, creating datasets that are consistent over time. “Those measurements are incredibly important for understanding the climate and how it’s changing,” said David Porter, a longtime oceanographer and chief scientist at APL. “That knowledge may not directly affect our generation, but if we start collecting data now, we’ll create a foundation for future studies that will help generations to come.”

But while eDNA and genetic sequencing tools can help track how the climate is changing and the Arctic organismal community is responding, they don’t address the one issue that is affecting everything and everyone right now: Arctic sea ice.