Newswise — BACKGROUND

Osteoporosis is a common metabolic bone disorder induced by an imbalance between osteoclastic activity and osteogenic activity. During osteoporosis, bone mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) exhibit an increased ability to differentiate into adipocytes and a decreased ability to differentiate into osteoblasts, resulting in bone loss. Jumonji domain-containing 1C (JMJD1C) has been demonstrated to suppress osteoclastogenesis.

AIM

To examine the effect of JMJD1C on the osteogenesis of BMSCs and the potential underlying mechanism.

METHODS

BMSCs were isolated from mouse bone marrow tissues. Oil Red O staining, Alizarin red staining, alkaline phosphatase staining and the expression of adipogenic and osteogenic-associated genes were assessed to determine the differentiation of BMSCs. Bone marrow-derived macrophages (BMMs) were incubated with receptor activator of nuclear factor-kappa Β ligand to induce osteoclast differentiation, and osteoclast differentiation was confirmed by tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase staining. Other related genes were measured via reverse transcription coupled to the quantitative polymerase chain reaction and western blotting. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays were used to measure the levels of inflammatory cytokines, including tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-6 and interleukin-1 beta.

RESULTS

The osteogenic and adipogenic differentiation potential of BMSCs isolated from mouse bone marrow samples was evaluated. JMJD1C mRNA and protein expression was upregulated in BMSCs after osteoblast induction, while p-nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB) and inflammatory cytokines were not significantly altered. Knockdown of JMJD1C repressed osteogenic differentiation and enhanced NF-κB activation and inflammatory cytokine release in BMSCs. Moreover, JMJD1C expression decreased during BMM osteoclast differentiation.

CONCLUSION

The JMJD1C/NF-κB signaling pathway is potentially involved in BMSC osteogenic differentiation and may play vital roles in the pathogenesis of osteoporosis.

Core Tip: Jumonji domain-containing 1C (JMJD1C) is a marker gene for osteoporosis disease. JMJD1C promotes osteogenic differentiation of bone mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs). JMJD1C inhibited osteoclast differentiation of bone marrow-derived macrophages. JMJD1C knockdown promotes nuclear factor-κB activation in BMSCs during osteogenic differentiation.