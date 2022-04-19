Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The April issue of SLAS Technology is now available open access on ScienceDirect.

Single-cell transcriptomics (scRNA-seq) has the potential to be an enormously useful tool in producing the transcriptomes of thousands of cells from a heterogenous sample at once. Despite this fact, the adoption of the technique has been hampered by the high costs and long hands-on labor times. One of the major sources of this bottleneck is the preparation of the sequencing library. In their article, “Automation enables high-throughput and reproducible single-cell transcriptomics library preparation” Kind, et al, describe a new process that reduced the hands-on time for sequencing library preparation by more than 75% using the 10X Genomics Single Cell 3’ kit.

With technology rapidly advancing all the time, it can be easy to get overwhelmed when trying to determine which single cell sequencing technique is best to answer a particular research question. In their Review Article, “Complex biological questions being addressed using single cell sequencing technologies” Yu, et al, compiles the current single cell RNA sequencing technologies available by providing an overview of each technique, describing the pros and cons, and discussing what future developments may bring. Several biological questions are presented, as well as techniques that have been used to answer the questions in the past. The authors suggest where the technology for answering each question is going and provide a full breakdown of the suitable technologies currently available for answering questions related to cell atlas, lineage tracing, finding responsible cells, and spatial transcriptomics.

