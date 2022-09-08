Waltham, MA September 8th, 2022

What: An article in the September edition of The Journal of Psychiatric Practice has a new report on the program development and treatment of 26 postpartum patients in a program that administered brexanolone. The program resulted in a low frequency of adverse events, with only one patient experiencing excessive sedation and she was able to complete the infusion after a 30-minute pause. The authors report growing interest in the program from women and referring providers.

The program was conducted to administer brexanolone, a new treatment for postpartum depression that was approved by the FDA in 2019. It is hypothesized that the sudden decline in various hormone levels in the mother after birth may trigger depression. Brexanolone has a novel mechanism of action that restores levels of the hormone allopregnanolone to levels that were present during the third trimester of pregnancy.

Who: This program could have positive repercussions for pregnant and postpartum women, especially those with a history of depression during pregnancy or after delivery. Primary care providers, obstetric clinicians, psychiatrists, and other mental health care providers who provide care to women with postpartum depression and those who are at risk for postpartum mood disorders.

Margaret M. Howard, PhD, Zobeida Diaz, MD, MS, and Cynthia L. Battle, PhD are the authors.

“This program administrated brexanolone to postpartum women as a 60-hour intravenous infusion in a clinical setting under a special Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy protocol to monitor the patient,” said Margaret M. Howard. “The hope is the results in this report will encourage other hospitals to implement a similar program, increasing treatment availability for women suffering from postpartum depression. “

Where: The program took place at Women’s Progressive Care Unit at Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island, Providence, Rhode Island

