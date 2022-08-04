Psychological safety has long been recognized in the context of information sharing, risk taking and collaboration, but its effects on the process of innovation have not been tested. A study published in the International Journal of Innovation Management investigates the role of psychological safety as an internal resource that managers could leverage to support a firm’s capabilities to innovate.

Study Title: How Psychological Safety Enables Innovation: The Effects on Potential and Realised Absorptive Capacity

Radoslaw Nowak, Ph.D., a management studies expert at New York Institute of Technology, authored the the study. Its empirical analysis is based on data from over 100 U.S. hospitals to reveal what mechanisms work for management to enable some desired processes within a firm to positively impact innovation.

Highlights: