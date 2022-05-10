This Backstory describes the development of a research article published in Cell Stem Cell that was originally submitted to Community Review, a program wherein a manuscript is simultaneously considered at multiple Cell Press journals. The article, a demonstration of stem cell-derived trophoblast organoids from the group of Thorold Theunissen ( https://www.cell.com/cell-stem-cell/fulltext/S1934-5909(22)00157-6 ), was the first Community Review submission to be published at Cell Stem Cell. In this Backstory, I introduce the topic of the research article, discuss how the article was improved during peer review, and relate the authors’ experience with the Community Review process.