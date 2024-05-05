Newswise — Rockville, MD (May 5, 2024) —The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) today announced its publishing partnership with Oxford University Press (OUP). OUP will publish the AAI journals, The Journal of Immunology (The JI) and ImmunoHorizons (IH), beginning in 2025. The Journal of Immunology publishes peer-reviewed manuscripts describing novel findings in all areas of experimental immunology including both basic and clinical studies. ImmunoHorizons is a fully open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and immunology education.



Under the terms of the partnership, AAI will retain full ownership and editorial control of its journals. The partnership with OUP will broaden the reach of AAI’s journals and make their high-quality content accessible to more than 1,000 academic institutions via existing subscription agreements. Oxford University Press, a nonprofit department of the University of Oxford, publishes 500 scholarly journals, offering the scale and increased reach of a major commercial publisher.



“This partnership with OUP creates exciting new opportunities for our association and our authors, allowing AAI to grow our presence nationally and globally while advancing our mission,” said AAI CEO Loretta Doan. “Partnering with OUP will allow us to significantly increase author benefits, making our journals even more competitive to attract the research of the best and brightest contributors in immunology.”



“OUP is delighted to partner with the AAI to publish their prestigious immunology journals. We look forward to working collaboratively with the AAI to expand the reach of their journals and support their long-term growth and sustainability in the evolving publishing landscape,” said Alison Denby, Vice President, Journals at Oxford University Press.

About The American Association of Immunologists (AAI)

The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is one of the world’s largest organizations of immunologists and scientists in related disciplines. Our mission is to improve global health and well-being by advancing immunology and elevating public understanding about the immune system. AAI members are responsible for some of the most significant biomedical discoveries of the past century, including the development of life-saving cancer immunotherapies, antibody therapies, transplant technologies, and vaccines. We support scientists across the field of immunology through knowledge dissemination, community building, advocacy, and public outreach.

About Oxford University Press

OUP publishes more than 500 academic and research journals covering a broad range of subject areas, three-quarters of which are published in collaboration with learned societies and other international organizations. OUP has been publishing journals for more than a century and, as the world’s largest university press, has more than 500 years of publishing expertise.