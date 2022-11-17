Newswise — The Family Tree announced that it will become an affiliate of LifeBridge Health, and work in coordination with the health system’s Center for Hope, effective December 31, 2022. The Family Tree, a nationally recognized leader in child abuse prevention, takes this step to amplify its mission of building strong families throughout Maryland.

“We are excited to join the LifeBridge Health family and complement Center for Hope’s nationally accredited child advocacy center. The Family Tree becomes a sister organization to LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope which advances hope, healing and resilience for those impacted by trauma, abuse and violence. With our combined talent, we will create a Center of Excellence, a multi-disciplinary approach to support informed professional practice, deploy effective prevention and intervention strategies that break the patterns of violence, and support families and children well-being across the life cycle,” says Patricia Cronin, executive director of The Family Tree for over 20 years.

“The creation of a Center of Excellence has long been a vision of The Family Tree supporters,” says Tom Peltier, board president, The Family Tree. “Such a Center will transform Maryland’s response to child maltreatment, and we are thrilled that LifeBridge Health shares The Family Tree’s vision.”

For over 50 years, The Family Tree has provided life-changing parenting education and support to families committed to breaking the cycle of child abuse and strengthening their families. In joining LifeBridge Health, The Family Tree taps the health system’s resources and public health community to expand its family strengthening programs statewide.

“LifeBridge Health and The Family Tree share a mission to care for families in our community, so having this team join our organization is a natural fit,” says Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health. “Together, we will use one cohesive voice to prevent child maltreatment.”

Adam Rosenberg is executive director of Center for Hope and vice president for Violence Prevention and Intervention at LifeBridge Health. Rosenberg says, “The Family Tree and LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope together provides a full spectrum of services from training community and professionals, to providing child abuse prevention programs that build strong families, responding when abuse occurs, healing from trauma, and working throughout adulthood and community. We look forward to working with The Family Tree in this vital mission to support children and families.”

The Family Tree will remain at its current location on Charles Street in Baltimore and continue its co-location of services in Prince George’s County. The Family Tree will retain 501(c)(3) status and maintain its important work as a leader in preventing child abuse and building strong families.

About The Family Tree The Family Tree leads Maryland in preventing child abuse, connects caring communities, and builds strong families to improve society for generations. It offers a strong complement of educational, training, and support services for parents, caregivers, children, child care providers, and professionals aimed to ensure that all children are raised in safe nurturing families and environments. Visit The Family Tree at www.familytreemd.org.

About LifeBridge Health

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center and related subsidiaries and affiliates, including ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers and LifeBridge Health & Fitness. For more information, visit www.lifebridgehealth.org

About Center for Hope

The Center for Hope offers integrated programs and services designed to break the cycle of violence and its lifelong impact for all victims of interpersonal and intracommunity violence, from cradle to old age. The Center is comprised of comprehensive programs and experts, along with city agency partners who have joined to foster positivity, safety and success for children, youth, adults, and the community. The Jill Fox Center for Hope building is located on Sinai Hospital’s extended campus. For more information, visit www.lifebridgehealth.org/CenterforHope