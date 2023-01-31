Newswise — Washington D.C. -- The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is looking for highly motivated graduate students for a paid, part-time fellowship that provides the opportunity to directly participate in advancing food safety or nutritional sciences.

As the fellowship is a means to expand experiences while not adversely impacting progress towards completion of a Master’s or Doctoral degree, this opportunity is intentionally a part-time offering.

This fellowship may run between 8 weeks and 12 weeks and may occur anytime between May 1 and September 30.

IAFNS is a nonprofit, scientific and educational organization. As part of our educational mission, IAFNS offers and freely shares many events and webinars with students.

Summer Research Opportunity Fellowship

IAFNS is committed to ensuring that the opportunity to apply to this fellowship is open to a diverse pool of qualified applicants — not exclusive of those typically underrepresented in nutrition, toxicology, chemistry, food microbiology, risk assessment and other science fields, such as women, ethnic and racial minorities, low-income households, or from non-traditional backgrounds. Learn more.

This is a unique opportunity to work with scientists in government, industry and academia as a paid apprentice to learn more about how multi-sector science collaborations have impact. Students are asked to meet the challenges of the food and beverage ecosystem by leading a specific project, some examples of which appear below:

Review and Document the Science Base for Food Ingredients that are Proposed to have Brain/Cognitive Effects.

Deliverables from the Fellowship may include a White Paper with an accompanying Infographic or brief Video for healthcare practitioners.

Framework for Student Training on the Conduct of Scientific Research

Deliverables from this Fellowship would support the development of a series of training videos for students — by students — that would address scientific integrity and research ethics.

Location

The position is offered as a remote role.

Qualifications

To be eligible for the Summer Opportunity Research Fellowship, a candidate must:

Currently be a Graduate student. Unfortunately, students who have graduated with a Bachelor’s degree but are not in Graduate school are ineligible.

How to Apply

Please submit the following information to [email protected]:

Cover Letter that includes contact details for your advisor and available date ranges for the fellowship.

Resume/CV

Statement of Interest (Describing why the project is of interest to you and how the project fits with your longer-term career goals; limited to 2 pages)

Review of applications will begin on March 31, 2023.

The fellowships are being organized by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences, a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize industry, government and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. IAFNS elevates food safety and nutrition sciences to advance public health. The organization was founded on the belief that collaboration and the inclusion of diverse perspectives is crucial to credible science that benefits the entire food and beverage ecosystem. IAFNS has over forty scientific projects and programs all focused on delivering science that matters. Learn more at iafns.org.

IAFNS provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.