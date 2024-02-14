Washington D.C. -- The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is looking for highly motivated graduate students for a paid, part-time fellowship that provides the opportunity to directly participate in advancing food safety or nutritional sciences.

As the fellowship is a means to expand experiences while not adversely impacting progress towards completion of a Master’s or Doctoral degree, this opportunity is intentionally a part-time offering.

This fellowship may run between 8 weeks and 12 weeks and may occur anytime between May 1 and September 30.

IAFNS is a nonprofit, scientific and educational organization. As part of our educational mission, IAFNS offers and freely shares many events and webinars with students. See videos of past fellows here.

Summer Research Opportunity Fellowship

IAFNS is committed to ensuring that the opportunity to apply to this fellowship is open to a diverse pool of qualified applicants — not exclusive of those typically underrepresented in nutrition, toxicology, chemistry, food microbiology, risk assessment and other science fields, such as women, ethnic and racial minorities, low-income households, or from non-traditional backgrounds. Learn more.

This is a unique opportunity to work with scientists in government, industry and academia as a paid apprentice to learn more about how multi-sector science collaborations have impact. Students are asked to meet the challenges of the food and beverage ecosystem by leading a specific project, some examples of which appear below:

Review and document the science and role of food additives to educate Health Care Practitioners.

This project may include review of regulatory history in addition to peer-reviewed literature.

Examples of additives of interest include emulsifiers and preservatives.

Deliverables from the Fellowship may include a White Paper targeted at Health Care Practitioners with an accompanying Infographic.

Translating knowledge about the current state of science regarding sodium in the food supply.

This project will further mobilize the knowledge of the current state of sodium science by translating the content of the 7-part webinar series to other formats.

Deliverables from this Fellowship may include White Papers and/or Infographics or mini-Videos.

Location:

The position is offered as a remote role.

Qualifications:

To be eligible for the Summer Opportunity Research Fellowship, a candidate must:

Currently be a Graduate student. Unfortunately, students who have graduated with a Bachelor’s degree but are not in Graduate school are not eligible.

How to Apply:

Please submit the following information to [email protected]:

Cover Letter that includes contact details for your advisor and available date ranges for the fellowship.

Resume/CV.

Statement of Interest (Describing why the project is of interest to you and how the project fits with your longer-term career goals; limited to 2 pages).

Review of applications will begin on March 31, 2024.

The fellowships are being organized by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences, a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize industry, government and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. IAFNS elevates food safety and nutrition sciences to advance public health. The organization was founded on the belief that collaboration and the inclusion of diverse perspectives is crucial to credible science that benefits the entire food and beverage ecosystem. IAFNS has over forty scientific projects and programs all focused on delivering science that matters. Learn more at iafns.org.

IAFNS provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.