Word-renowned marine scientists like Stony Brook University’s Ellen Pikitch come together to talk conservation, ocean sustainability, and new technologies to enhance marine research

Ellen Pikitch, PhD, Endowed Professor of Ocean Conservation Science at the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS), Stony Brook University, will present her work on the importance of eDNA research at the United Nations on Tuesday, June 6, during World Oceans Week.

She can speak about the issues and global collaboration starting Weds, June 7