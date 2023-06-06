Word-renowned marine scientists like Stony Brook University’s Ellen Pikitch come together to talk conservation, ocean sustainability, and new technologies to enhance marine research  

Ellen Pikitch, PhD, Endowed Professor of Ocean Conservation Science at the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS), Stony Brook University, will present her work on the importance of eDNA research at the United Nations on Tuesday, June 6, during World Oceans Week.

She can speak about the issues and global collaboration starting Weds, June 7

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Environmental Science Marine Science Technology
KEYWORDS
Oceans Conservation Environment Marine Technologies
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You