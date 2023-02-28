WHAT:

The full list of late-breaking clinical science to be presented at THT 2023: Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics is now available online. An international heart failure conference organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), THT will take place March 20-22, 2023, at the Westin Boston Seaport in Boston, MA. The program guide can be found at: https://tht2023.crfconnect.com/program-guide.

THT 2023 is an immersive three-day experience covering the field's cutting-edge technology and devices, along with innovations in the pipeline. The meeting is specially designed for physicians and health care professionals at all stages of their careers seeking to understand the frontiers they need to navigate to improve patient outcomes. THT will also benefit those early in their career planning to contribute to future breakthroughs in the field.

Late-breaking clinical science will focus on transcatheter approaches to treating a diverse range of heart failure patients.

Late-Breaking Clinical Science

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

2:00 PM – 3:10 PM EDT

Safety and Performance of the Aortix™ Device in Patients With Decompensated Heart Failure and Cardiorenal Syndrome

Jennifer A. Cowger

Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction and Intensive Up-Titration of Oral Treatment in Patients Recently Hospitalized for Heart Failure: Insights From the STRONG-HF Trial

Matteo Pagnesi

Long-Term Improvement in Clinical Outcome in Patients With Combined Pre- and Post-Capillary Pulmonary Hypertension: 3-Year Analysis From PADN-5 Trial

Dongming Hou

Endovascular Ablation of the Right Greater Splanchnic Nerve in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: Updated Results of the REBALANCE-HF Trial Roll-in Cohort

Marat Fudim

Engaging Patients and Clinicians With Remote Pulmonary Artery Pressures Improves Care: A Sub-study of the PROACTIVE-HF Clinical Trial

Jason Leon Guichard

Transcatheter Left Ventricular Restoration in Patients With Heart Failure

Nadira Hamid

Initial Results From the Early Feasibility Study of the Edwards Left Atrial to Coronary Sinus Apture Transcatheter Shunt System

William A. Gray

Late-Breaking Clinical Science: First in Man

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

10:45 AM – 12:02 PM EDT

First-in-Human and Early Feasibility Study of Transcatheter Left Ventricular Myocardial Injection of Alginate Hydrogel in Heart Failure Patients – the Deke XDROP System

Scott D. Lim

A Left Ventricular Transcatheter Repair Device for HFrEF Patients: FIH Experience With the Vsling Device

Gregg W. Stone

Enhancing Sweat Rate Using a Novel Device for the Treatment of Congestion in Acute Heart Failure

Doron Aronson

Pilot Evaluation of the Use of Prolonged Low-Intensity Ultrasound Delivery to the Kidney in Acutely Decompensated Heart Failure Patients With Renal Deficiency

Benny Rousso

The Nephronyx Perfuser: A Novel Device That Targets Increased Renal Venous Pressure in Patient With Cardiorenal Syndrome

Oren Caspi

Transcatheter Pulmonary Artery Banding in Chronic Heart Failure: Results from an Early Feasibility Study

Sean P. Pinney

Pulmonary Denervation Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension Group II Study (TROPHY-II) Trial

Greg Lewis

Approximately 6.7 million adults in the United States have heart failure. The incidence of heart failure is projected to increase by 46% from 2012 to 2030, affecting more than 8 million people.

Given the growing prevalence of heart failure and innovation in new therapies, CRF recognizes the importance of creating a high-quality educational conference featuring new diagnostic approaches and advanced technologies to treat various forms of heart failure.

March 20-23, 2023

Westin Boston Seaport District

425 Summer Street

Boston, MA 02210

The program directors for THT 2023 are:

Daniel Burkhoff, MD, PhD

Cardiovascular Research Foundation

New York, NY

Jerry D. Estep, MD

Cleveland Clinic Florida

Weston, FL

Manreet Kanwar, MD

Allegheny General Hospital

Pittsburgh, PA

Navin K. Kapur, MD

Tufts Medical Center

Boston, MA

Martin B. Leon, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

New York, NY

JoAnn Lindenfeld, MD

Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute

Nashville, TN

Steven O. Marx, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

New York, NY

Alanna A. Morris, MD, MSc

Emory University School of Medicine

Atlanta, GA

Gabriel Sayer, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

New York, NY

W. H. Wilson Tang, MD

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland, OH

Nir Uriel, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

New York, NY

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

