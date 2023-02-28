WHAT:
The full list of late-breaking clinical science to be presented at THT 2023: Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics is now available online. An international heart failure conference organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), THT will take place March 20-22, 2023, at the Westin Boston Seaport in Boston, MA. The program guide can be found at: https://tht2023.crfconnect.com/program-guide.
THT 2023 is an immersive three-day experience covering the field's cutting-edge technology and devices, along with innovations in the pipeline. The meeting is specially designed for physicians and health care professionals at all stages of their careers seeking to understand the frontiers they need to navigate to improve patient outcomes. THT will also benefit those early in their career planning to contribute to future breakthroughs in the field.
Late-breaking clinical science will focus on transcatheter approaches to treating a diverse range of heart failure patients.
Late-Breaking Clinical Science
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
2:00 PM – 3:10 PM EDT
Safety and Performance of the Aortix™ Device in Patients With Decompensated Heart Failure and Cardiorenal Syndrome
Jennifer A. Cowger
Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction and Intensive Up-Titration of Oral Treatment in Patients Recently Hospitalized for Heart Failure: Insights From the STRONG-HF Trial
Matteo Pagnesi
Long-Term Improvement in Clinical Outcome in Patients With Combined Pre- and Post-Capillary Pulmonary Hypertension: 3-Year Analysis From PADN-5 Trial
Dongming Hou
Endovascular Ablation of the Right Greater Splanchnic Nerve in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: Updated Results of the REBALANCE-HF Trial Roll-in Cohort
Marat Fudim
Engaging Patients and Clinicians With Remote Pulmonary Artery Pressures Improves Care: A Sub-study of the PROACTIVE-HF Clinical Trial
Jason Leon Guichard
Transcatheter Left Ventricular Restoration in Patients With Heart Failure
Nadira Hamid
Initial Results From the Early Feasibility Study of the Edwards Left Atrial to Coronary Sinus Apture Transcatheter Shunt System
William A. Gray
Late-Breaking Clinical Science: First in Man
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
10:45 AM – 12:02 PM EDT
First-in-Human and Early Feasibility Study of Transcatheter Left Ventricular Myocardial Injection of Alginate Hydrogel in Heart Failure Patients – the Deke XDROP System
Scott D. Lim
A Left Ventricular Transcatheter Repair Device for HFrEF Patients: FIH Experience With the Vsling Device
Gregg W. Stone
Enhancing Sweat Rate Using a Novel Device for the Treatment of Congestion in Acute Heart Failure
Doron Aronson
Pilot Evaluation of the Use of Prolonged Low-Intensity Ultrasound Delivery to the Kidney in Acutely Decompensated Heart Failure Patients With Renal Deficiency
Benny Rousso
The Nephronyx Perfuser: A Novel Device That Targets Increased Renal Venous Pressure in Patient With Cardiorenal Syndrome
Oren Caspi
Transcatheter Pulmonary Artery Banding in Chronic Heart Failure: Results from an Early Feasibility Study
Sean P. Pinney
Pulmonary Denervation Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension Group II Study (TROPHY-II) Trial
Greg Lewis
Additional information on THT is available at https://tht2023.crfconnect.com/.
WHY:
Approximately 6.7 million adults in the United States have heart failure. The incidence of heart failure is projected to increase by 46% from 2012 to 2030, affecting more than 8 million people.
Given the growing prevalence of heart failure and innovation in new therapies, CRF recognizes the importance of creating a high-quality educational conference featuring new diagnostic approaches and advanced technologies to treat various forms of heart failure.
WHEN:
March 20-23, 2023
WHERE:
Westin Boston Seaport District
425 Summer Street
Boston, MA 02210
WHO:
The program directors for THT 2023 are:
Daniel Burkhoff, MD, PhD
Cardiovascular Research Foundation
New York, NY
Jerry D. Estep, MD
Cleveland Clinic Florida
Weston, FL
Manreet Kanwar, MD
Allegheny General Hospital
Pittsburgh, PA
Navin K. Kapur, MD
Tufts Medical Center
Boston, MA
Martin B. Leon, MD
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
New York, NY
JoAnn Lindenfeld, MD
Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute
Nashville, TN
Steven O. Marx, MD
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
New York, NY
Alanna A. Morris, MD, MSc
Emory University School of Medicine
Atlanta, GA
Gabriel Sayer, MD
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
New York, NY
W. H. Wilson Tang, MD
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, OH
Nir Uriel, MD
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
New York, NY
About CRF
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team. For more information, visit www.crf.org.
