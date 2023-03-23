Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso announces a major research grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund tuberculosis research by Subramanian Dhandayuthapani, Ph.D.

Known to his colleagues as Dr. Pani, he is an associate professor in the Center of Emphasis in Infectious Diseases, part of the university’s Department of Molecular and Translational medicine.

“Dr. Pani's research has the potential to significantly impact the health and well-being of border communities like ours. We’re proud to support his important work,” said TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A. “This grant is a testament to Dr. Pani's dedication and expertise, and we’re thrilled to see the NIH recognize his innovative approach to tuberculosis research. His work has the potential to save lives, and we congratulate Dr. Pani on this well-deserved award. As we celebrate our institution’s 10th anniversary, we look forward to growing world-class research right here on campus.”

Tuberculosis is a serious public health issue in El Paso County and surrounding border counties in Texas. TB can cause a range of symptoms, including cough, fever, weight loss, and fatigue. If left untreated, it can be fatal. However, with early detection and proper treatment, tuberculosis can be cured.

