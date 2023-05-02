Newswise — NEW YORK – May 2, 2023 – The program guide for TVT 2023: The Structural Heart Summit is available online. An annual meeting from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), TVT features cutting-edge research and techniques for structural heart interventions and will take place June 7-10, 2023, at the Phoenix Convention Center – West in Phoenix, Arizona.

Transcatheter valve therapy has evolved from a novel treatment for the sickest patients to the standard of care for many with aortic stenosis. The rapid adoption of transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies has also changed the treatment landscape, expanding options for patients with structural heart disease.

TVT 2023 will highlight the latest advances, tools, and techniques for treating valvular heart disease using nonsurgical procedures. Featuring more than 200 world-renowned faculty, TVT is a practical, case-based course focused on clinical decision-making, patient selection, and strategies for devices, imaging, procedures, and complications management. The program is organized into six tracks: Imaging, Left Atrial Appendage (LAA)/Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Heart Failure, Mitral, Tricuspid, and TAVR.

More than 30 live cases from 13 leading academic medical centers in North America and Europe will be presented. The meeting will also feature the latest innovations and research in the field including late-breaking clinical science and moderated poster presentations. New sessions this year include hands-on/how-to training, a skills development lab, and spotlight lectures.

