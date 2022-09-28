Newswise — Cardiac arrest comes without warning; a loved one passes out, becomes unresponsive.

When that happens there is less than a 10% chance of survival without immediate intervention.

Since most cardiac arrests occur in the home, making and practicing a HeartSafe Home plan, to call 911 and begin hands-only CPR, can double or triple the chances of survival.

You can be ready if a relative or guest in your home experiences a sudden cardiac arrest by making a family plan and preparing to take three easy HeartSafe Home steps.

Decide together:

Who will call 911?

Who will start hands-only CPR?

Who will unlock the entrance so first responders can enter immediately?

Go to HeartSafeHome.org to know the signs of cardiac arrest, write down your plan, and practice monthly until it becomes second-nature.

And now through October 10th enter the University of Michigan Health “Staying Alive” video contest!

Make a video of your family practicing your HeartSafe Home plan, enter it at HeartSafeHome.org and you may win up to $1,000.

Use #HeartSafeHome when sharing the video on your favorite social media platform!

Remember to enter your “Staying Alive” video by the October 10, 2022 deadline: learn more at heartsafehome.org.