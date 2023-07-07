ALBANY, N.Y. (July 7, 2023) ­— At least 45 percent of the nation’s tap water could be contaminated with at least one form of PFAS known as "forever chemicals," according to a new study released by the U.S. Geological Survey.

David O. Carpenter, MD is a professor of environmental health sciences at University at Albany’s School of Public Health, with deep expertise in human health effects of environmental contaminants including metals and organic compounds. He is available to discuss ramifications of PFAS in water and soil, and what exposure can mean for people and the environment.

Carpenter's research is focused on the study of environmental causes of human disease, especially the chronic diseases of old age such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, thyroid disease and neurodegenerative diseases. He has studied rates of hospitalization for these and other diseases, relative to living near hazardous waste sites, fossil fuel power plants and other areas of contamination in New York.

He has used results of these ecological studies to study specific populations highly exposed to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and persistent pesticides in Native American and Alaskan Native communities and residents of Anniston, Alabama — sites of the Monsanto plant that made PCBs. These studies have confirmed the association between PCB exposure and rates of hypertension and diabetes that were suggested by the ecologic studies.

Carpenter has ongoing collaborative studies on air pollution and health in several countries. He has more than 450 peer-review publications and has edited six books.

