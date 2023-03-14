Newswise — The Biden Administration announced today that they are prepared to finally set federal standards on the amount of PFAS chemicals in the country’s waterways. This is long overdue oversight into regulating chemicals, specifically perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which when exposed to can cause debilitating, deadly diseases, and conditions such as cancer, liver damage, fertility and thyroid problems, asthma and more.

For an expert source on this breaking news, Scott Bartell, MS, PhD, UC Irvine professor of environmental and occupational health, is available for interviews. For the past 25 years, Bartell has dedicated his research to quantifying human exposures and health effects caused by environmental contaminants such as PFAS – specifically the presence and epidemiology of PFAS in U.S. water sources. He is also the lead researcher on a study surveying Orange County, Calif. residents to find a link between PFAS and adverse health effects.