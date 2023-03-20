Newswise — UC San Diego Health is expanding care offered to patients with a new, multidisciplinary clinic in Bankers Hill that will provide specialized care for the community in a centralized location.

The clinic, located at 2131 3rd Ave., San Diego, CA 92101, is now open and is currently offering cardiovascular care, with primary care services to be available later this year.

“This clinic will positively impact our patients living with cardiovascular disease and is located in an ideal location near downtown San Diego,” said Jia Shen, MD, MPH, cardiologist at UC San Diego Health and medical director of the cardiovascular clinic. “It gives us the opportunity to expand our clinical services and evaluate more patients in a timely fashion, while also providing world-class, patient-centered care.”

Patients will have access to treatment involving general cardiology, electrophysiology (heart rhythm disorders), interventional cardiology, heart failure, adult congenital heart disease (ACHD), as well as onsite echocardiograms and electrocardiograms (EKGs), patch monitors, blood draws and stress testing.

“UC San Diego Health, the region’s only academic medical center, is expanding access to our nationally ranked cardiovascular care to better serve our region,” said Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health. “The opening of the Bankers Hill clinic brings the latest state-of-the-art care options closer to multiple communities in Central and South San Diego.”

From local art on the walls featuring San Diego landmarks to spacious patient rooms, the clinic incorporates an open-design concept that overlooks the San Diego Bay and Bankers Hill area.

The cardiovascular clinic is two floors, with each suite approximately 5,600 square feet. The first floor of the cardiovascular clinic will include five exam rooms, three echocardiogram rooms and two stress-test rooms; the second floor will include 10 exam rooms. The primary care clinic is approximately 5,400 square feet and will offer 12 patient exam rooms.

“Our health system continues to expand services and locations throughout San Diego so our patients can continue to have convenient access to our extraordinary teams for all of their health care needs,” said Christopher Kane, MD, CEO, UC San Diego Health Physician Group. “With primary care opening in this location next, this clinic will be a one-stop shop for many San Diegans and we’re so proud to be a part of their health care team.”

In the recent U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” survey, UC San Diego Health is ranked among the top 25 cardiology and heart surgery programs in the nation. The hospital system also sets the standards in research with patients having access to clinical trials for the newest therapies and advanced surgical techniques to further advance the understanding, prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

The multidisciplinary clinic in Bankers Hill is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking and valet will be offered to patients.

About UC San Diego HealthUC San Diego Health, the region’s only academic medical center, is comprised of UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest and Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Institute, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, and the Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, all in La Jolla, as well as primary care and same-day services at clinics throughout Southern California. UC San Diego Health Medical Center is home to the area’s only Regional Burn Center and one of only two Level I Trauma Centers in the county.

To learn more about UC San Diego Health and its locations across the region, visit health.ucsd.edu.

# # #