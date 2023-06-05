Research Alert

Newswise — In a true example of bench-to-bedside science, researchers at UC San Diego have identified the cause of a rare skin disorder, disabling pansclerotic morphea, and swiftly identified a treatment that dramatically improved patients’ symptoms. 

The scientists discovered that the patients have an overactive version of a protein called STAT4, and that the drug ruxolitinib improved patients’ rashes and ulcers. 

The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2202318

New England Journal of Medicine

