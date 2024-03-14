Newswise — The UCLA Department of Medicine has just announced that Priscilla Hsue, MD will be joining as the chief of the Division of Cardiology at UCLA, effective July 1, 2024. Dr. Hsue discovered higher rates of cardiovascular disease in HIV and then elucidated the mechanism underlying this disease process. Her work demonstrated the role of chronic inflammation and immune activation in treated HIV which has been shown to be strongly predictive of clinical events and mortality. As a pioneer of HIV cardiology, her body of work continues to be multidisciplinary, innovative, and paradigm shifting in medicine.

At UC San Francisco (UCSF), Dr. Hsue leads a portfolio of clinical and translational studies on HIV-related cardiovascular disease and Long COVID. Her groundbreaking work includes clinical trials of anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, and lipid-lowering therapies, not only in the context of HIV but also in areas such as rheumatoid arthritis, atherosclerosis, and most recently, COVID-19.

Since 2005, Dr. Hsue has been a continuous recipient of NIH funding, serving as principal investigator (PI) and co-investigator (Co-I) on numerous NIH grants. Her extensive contributions to the field are reflected in publications in prestigious journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, Circulation, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, JAMA Cardiology, Clinical Infectious Diseases, and AIDS.

Beyond her research, Dr. Hsue has played pivotal roles in various advisory and leadership positions, such as chair of the Clinical and Integrative Cardiovascular Science and future chair of the Single-Site and Pilot Clinical Trials Study Sections at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. She has previously served on the Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council at NIH and the Scientific Committee of the Sarnoff Cardiovascular Research Foundation.

Dr. Hsue is currently serving as co-director of the UCSF Center for Excellence in Vascular Research, and is a member of ImmunoX and the Cardiovascular Research Institute. She is also an elected member and vice president of the American Society of Clinical Investigation (ASCI) and will transition to president in the future. She is a fellow of the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, a member of the Association of University Cardiologists and a member of the Association of American Physicians.

Dr. Hsue is an associate program director for research for the UCSF Cardiology Fellowship Program and serves on the admissions committee for the UCSF School of Medicine. She has had the privilege of mentoring numerous students, trainees and faculty, has a 10-year K24 grant for mentoring from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and has been recognized by multiple mentoring awards during her career.

Dr. Hsue completed her medical degree, internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship training at UCSF where she has been on faculty since 2002. Currently, she is the Maurice Eliaser Jr. MD Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Chief of Cardiology, UCSF at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.