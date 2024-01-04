Newswise — In the editorial published on 4 September 2023, in the “gut-liver axis” special issue of the journal Hepatobiliary & Pancreatic Diseases International, Dr. Jian-Gao Fan and Dr. Lu Jiang from Xinhua Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine provided a comprehensive elucidation of the pivotal role of gut microbiota in various liver diseases. They underscored the critical significance of advancing microbiota-based therapeutic interventions in clinical practice.In this special issue, the role of gut microbiota and microbial products were summarized in a variety of chronic liver diseases, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, drug-induced liver injury, and cholestatic liver disease. In each aspect, the role of selected gut microbiota that contribute to the disease pathogenesis and how does gut microbiota modification affect disease progression were discussed. This special issue entitled “gut-liver axis” highlights the connection between gut homeostasis and liver health. Advances in microbiome research are poised to revolutionize treatment by developing personalized approaches such as tailored fecal microbiota transplantation based on each patient's unique gut bacteria profile.





Combining microbiome signatures with systemic microbially derived metabolites could help in the future to diagnose some liver diseases in routine care. With the rapid progress in microbiological technologies, more microbiota-targeted therapies hold the potential to benefit a broader spectrum of patients with liver diseases, representing a significant leap forward in both treatment efficacy and personalized therapy.

