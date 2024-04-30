Newswise — ARFID, short for Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, is a relatively new eating disorder that is gaining attention in both medical circles and on social media platforms. This disorder is characterized by extremely selective eating habits and a lack of interest in consuming food, leading to a limited variety of preferred foods being consumed. This restricted intake can result in poor growth and inadequate nutrition.

Contrary to popular belief, ARFID can affect individuals of any age, including children, teenagers, and adults. While weight loss or low weight may occur in individuals with ARFID, it is important to note that this is not a defining characteristic of the disorder, as it can manifest at any weight and varies from person to person.

Given its recent rise in diagnosis and the impact it can have on individuals' health, ARFID has become a viral topic on social media. It is crucial to raise awareness about this disorder and provide a platform for discussion, as its diagnosis is rapidly increasing in both adults and children.

For media outlets seeking expert opinions and recent research on ARFID and autism, Newswise offers a platform to access relevant information and connect with experts in the field. By shedding light on ARFID and its impact, we can contribute to a better understanding of this disorder and improve the quality of care for individuals affected by it.

Newswise Experts:

Jennifer Wegmann

Health and Wellness Studies Lecturer

Expertise: StressStress - MindsetBody - ImageStress - ManagementEating DisordersHealthWellness

Jennifer Wegmann, a health and wellness studies lecturer at Binghamton University, has been featured in publications like The New York Times, Healio and more. Her research focuses on stress mindset, personality, stress appraisal, body image and college student well-being.

Julia Hormes

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology

Expertise: Health Behaviors - PsychologyEating - BehaviorEating - Disorders

Julia Hormesis is a clinical and health psychologist and direct the Health Behaviors Laboratory at the University at Albany. The primary areas of focus of research in the lab are as follows: The psychology of human food choice behavior - pathological and non-pathological aspects of eating behavior, including eating disorders, obesity, food addiction, food cravings (in particular in pregnancy, the perimenstrum, and the migraine prodrome), and food avoidance (in particular of meat and other animal products). Interventions targeting diet, nutrition, and weight Other health-promoting and health-compromising behaviors related to food intake and body weight (e.g., exercise) Non-substance/ behavioral addictions (e.g., to the Internet, social media, video gaming) The status of women in academia and ways to promote the successful retention of women in academic careers Clinical interests include eating disorders and obesity, addiction, and psychosocial adjustment to living with chronic illness.

Emma Haycraft

Reader in Psychology

Expertise: PsychologyChild - Feeding Infant - FeedingChildhood - ObesityChildren’s - EatingSedentary - BehaviourParentingYoung Mothers

Emma's research focuses on parent-child interactions in the context of feeding, eating and mealtimes. Topics she can talk about include: children's eating behaviours; fathers' roles in child feeding; parents' feeding practices and behaviours; childhood obesity; peer influences on eating behaviours; eating and exercise in children and adolescents; young mothers' infant feeding decisions; parenting styles and practices; and mental health and parenting practices.

Clare Holley

Lecturer in Psychology

Expertise: Eating BehaviourChildren’s - EatingChild - FeedingChildhood - ObesityFood Poverty

Eating behaviour, Children’s Eating, Child Feeding, Infant Feeding, Childhood Obesity, Food Poverty Clare’s research spans from children’s eating behavior, and the influences of caregivers on children’s eating, to methods of altering children’s diet and eating behaviour as well as the impact of food poverty on children’s health and wellbeing.