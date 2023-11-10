WCS Holding News Media Briefing with WCS Climate Specialists and Policy Experts

On Issues to be Addressed at UN Climate Summit, COP28 UAE

Pre-CoP28 Virtual News Briefing Will Be: Friday, Nov. 17 10AM ET Via Zoom

Focuses Will Include:

WCS Positions on US and International Policies; Along with Importance of Elevating Nature as Vital Climate Solution; Inadequate Climate Finance for Developing Countries; and Advocating a Rights-Based Approach for Indigenous Peoples

Newswise — New York, Nov. 10, 2023 – Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) climate specialists and policy experts will hold a virtual news briefing 10AM ET Friday, Nov. 17 on the issues that will be addressed at the United Nations global climate summit, COP28 UAE in Dubai. WCS runs the largest field-based conservation program in the world; protecting more than 50 percent of the world’s known biodiversity.

What:

Virtual Pre-COP28 Press Briefing

When:

10AM ET to 11AM ET, Friday, Nov. 17

Where/How:

Register in advance:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cdlZXaCFSrGX9yM6znzTLg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Who:

Monica Medina, WCS President and CEO, focus: WCS priorities, US government policy, oceans

Joe Walston, WCS Executive Vice President of Global Conservation, focus: ecological integrity, intersection of the climate and biodiversity crises

Dan Zarin, WCS Executive Director of WCS Climate and Forest Program, focus: climate mitigation, carbon, forests globally

Sushil Raj, WCS Executive Director of Rights + Communities, focus: Indigenous Peoples and local communities globally

Kelly Aylward, WCS Executive Director, Federal Affairs & Policy, focus: US government policy

Carlos Rittl, Director of Public Policy, Climate and Forest, focus: COP negotiations, anticipated outcomes

News media will be able to ask questions of the panelists and can also submit questions early by emailing: Mary Dixon at [email protected]. The panelists will be available for interviews before, during and after COP28, with most in-person in Dubai

Some of the topics at this briefing will include:

Current representation of nature in the COP28 agenda is insufficient; WCS is calling for more rapid phasing out of fossil fuels, their subsidies, and for negotiations to prioritize the protection of nature as a necessary, efficient, and effective climate solution – providing mitigation and climate resilience. There is inadequate climate and nature finance for developing countries, especially those whose ecosystems are most critical for climate; WCS is calling for countries to meet $100 Billion commitment for developing countries and to ensure funding for highly intact ecosystems, and for the creation of a fund for loss and damage to help the countries and communities most in harm’s way. Indigenous Peoples and local communities are the best protectors of nature and must be at the center of any conservation model; WCS is calling for rights-based approach to climate action and for IPs and LCs to receive direct funding.

Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS)

WCS combines the power of its zoos and an aquarium in New York City and a Global Conservation Program in more than 50 countries to achieve its mission to save wildlife and wild places. WCS runs the world’s largest conservation field program, protecting more than 50 percent of Earth’s known biodiversity; in partnership with governments, Indigenous People, Local Communities, and the private sector. It’s four zoos and aquarium (the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and the New York Aquarium ) welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors each year, inspiring generations to care for nature. Founded in 1895 as the New York Zoological Society, the organization is led (as of June 1, 2023) by President and CEO Monica P. Medina. Visit: newsroom.wcs.org. Follow: @WCSNewsroom. For more information: +1 (347) 840-1242. Listen to the WCS Wild Audio podcast HERE.