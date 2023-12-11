Newswise — Dubai, Dec. 9, 2023 – The following statement was issued today by Daneil Zarin, Executive Director of Forests and Climate Change at the Wildlife Conservation Society:

“With just a few days left in the negotiations, here is what we need ministers to do at COP28 in Dubai.:

Use the Global Stocktake to align all countries with 1.5C targets

Commit their own countries to implement their "Nationally Determined Contributions" (NDCs) with 1.5C targets no later than 2025

Commit to cut global emissions by 43% before 2030

Immediately deploy at least US $100 billion/year for loss and damage

Protect rights of Indigenous Peoples and local communities and ensure direct finance for them

Align biodiversity and climate policies and targets

“Are we hopeful that Ministers will deliver? Signals remain mixed. Stay tuned.”

Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS)

