Newswise — What: Wolters Kluwer and The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have announced an expansion and diversification of the College’s publication portfolio, with the introduction of O&G Open. The new journal provides readers with an open, peer-reviewed, online journal, allowing for immediate and worldwide distribution of articles focused on obstetrics and gynecology and closely related fields. O&G Open builds on the well-respected reputation of Obstetrics & Gynecology, which provides medical professionals of obstetrics and gynecology with new resources on a variety of translational, clinical, and scientific topics.

Why: Open access publications are increasingly requested or mandated by international institutions, as they provide direct, unrestricted, free-of-charge, and permanent access to articles. O&G Open will be a resource for obstetrics and gynecology education globally and will provide authors with an excellent resource to publish their work while fulfilling their funders' requirements.

With a focus on helping to advance evidence-based obstetrics and gynecology care, the publication will bring emerging data regarding the field of obstetrics and gynecology to broader audiences in a timely manner. People interested in the newest findings regarding obstetrics and gynecology care will have access to the latest information—supporting a field that is increasingly complex and has been historically over-regulated and under-resourced.

Who: The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the foremost professional membership organization for obstetricians and gynecologists, is dedicated to improving women’s health.

“In response to growing interest in open access publishing, Obstetrics & Gynecology will launch an open access journal, O&G Open. The decision to launch a companion journal has been long in the making and due in large part to the high volume of manuscript submissions we receive,” said Jason D. Wright, MD, Editor-in-Chief of O&G Open. “As the amount of scientific data continues to evolve, so do the ways in which we disseminate these findings. In 2024, we’re excited to start a new chapter for the Obstetrics & Gynecology portfolio.”

How: To become an author, head to Obstetrics & Gynecology’s homepage to find out more.

