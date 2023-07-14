July 14, 2023

What: Wolters Kluwer and the Cornea Society have announced an expansion of their publishing footprint with, with the introduction of Cornea Open – which will allow for immediate and worldwide distribution of basic, translational, and clinical research. Cornea Open is now available as a Gold Open Access Journal, focusing on clinical observations, clinical trials and basic investigations with clinical applicability.

Why: Open access publications are now increasingly requested and/or mandated by international institutions as a fundamental principle to provide direct, unrestricted, free-of-charge, and permanent access to articles. This is done to provide benefits to stakeholders in research publishing, including the researchers, funders, students, librarians, publishers, and the public. This immediate accessibility accelerates dissemination of the most recent scientific, research, and medical evidence.

Who: The Cornea Society, which also publishes Cornea with Wolters Kluwer, is dedicated to promoting the exchange of information in cornea and external disease internationally.

Bennie H. Jeng, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Cornea Open shared: “Bringing an open access title to the Cornea Society’s portfolio presents an amazing opportunity to move forward the research and information available to eye specialists across the globe. While Cornea will continue to be our flagship journal, Cornea Open will bring forth unique and important basic research, clinical research, techniques, and case reports related to diseases of and medical and surgical treatment of the cornea and external eye that are not directly related to corneal transplantation and eye banking. We invite all readers, regardless of whether you are a clinician, student, or a follower of our industry to contribute to this new, expanded journal.”

How:

Learn more about Cornea Open and read the latest issue, here.

To become an author, head to journal’s site and review the "Online Submission and Review Systems” section. Additionally, there is an editorial manager link for, here.



Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare.

