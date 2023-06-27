Thousands of patients across the U.S. are facing delays in getting treatments for cancer, with shortages for critical cancer drugs in the United States at near record levels. Daniel Petrylak, MD, an expert in cancers of the urinary system at Yale Cancer Center, is available for interviews to explain the impact on patients with cancer and what’s being done to alleviate the drug crisis. As professor of medicine and urology at Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Petrylak is a pioneer in the research and development of new drugs and treatments to fight bladder and testicular cancers, which have been most affected by the drug shortages.