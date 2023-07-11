Zombie fungus is one of the top searches on Google for 2023—thanks to the popularity of the hit HBO show “The Last of Us.” It also has people reaching out to scientists at the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) to see if it is possible for a fungus to cause a zombie apocalypse.

In the show, a type of real fungus called Ophiocordyceps unilateralis (also known as zombie ant fungus) has evolved to withstand higher temperatures due to global warming. As a result, it survives invading the bodies of humans, overtaking internal systems (including the brain) to effectively render its hosts zombies.

In today’s reality, the fungus predominantly compromises insects like ants, which have far simpler nervous and immune systems, said Scott Baker, a fungal biologist and leader of the Functional and Systems Biology science area at EMSL. Baker also has a joint appointment as a fungal biotechnology scientist with Department of Energy's Joint BioEnergy Institute.

Read the web feature about EMSL staff and user scientists who are conducting fungal research.

Read the full transcript of the EMSL Podcast "Bonding Over Science" on the EMSL website.

See more podcast episodes on PodBean, YouTube, or your favorite podcast streaming service.