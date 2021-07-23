Coronavirus News Source

New 'Atlas' Charts How Antibodies Attack Spike Protein Variants

Antibodies capable of neutralizing multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains can inform strategies for broadly protective COVID-19 booster vaccines
23-Jul-2021
Newswise — As the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 continues to evolve, immunologists and infectious diseases experts are eager to know whether new variants are resistant to the human antibodies that recognized initial versions of the virus. Vaccines against COVID-19, which were developed based on the chemistry and genetic code of this initial virus, may confer less protection if the antibodies they help people produce do not fend off new viral strains. Now, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators have created an "atlas" that charts how 152 different antibodies attack a major piece of the SARS-CoV-2 machinery, the spike protein, as it has evolved since 2020. Their study, published in Cell, highlights antibodies that are able to neutralize the newer strains, while identifying regions of the spike protein that have become more resistant to attack.

"Emerging data show that vaccines still confer some protection from new SARS-CoV-2 variants, and our study shows how that works from an antibody standpoint," said corresponding author Duane Wesemann, MD, PhD, of the Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and Division of Genetics at the Brigham and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School. "These data can help us think about what the best kind of booster vaccine might be by studying how the repertoire of human antibodies recognizes the spike protein."

The researchers examined the antibody-producing Memory B cells of 19 patients who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 in March of 2020, before the emergence of new variants. They studied how these antibodies, as well as other antibodies that have been characterized by researchers, bind to spike protein models of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1351 (Beta) and P.1 (Gamma) variants of SARS-CoV-2, which were first identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil, respectively. An analysis of the Delta variant is currently underway.

Overall, the authors confirmed that the hundreds of antibodies they studied largely bind to seven major "footprints" on the spike protein. While many of these antibodies "compete" to bind to the same regions of the early version of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, when it comes to newer strains, some of these antibodies lose their potency while others emerge as broadly responsive neutralizers.

In particular, antibodies binding to two of these spike protein regions, dubbed RBD-2 and NTD-1, were the most potent neutralizers of initial forms of the spike protein. The B.1.351 spike variant proved to exhibit the greatest ability to evade existing antibody arsenals, escaping many RBD-2- and NTD-1-binding antibodies. Some antibodies binding another region, called S2-1, could recognize spike proteins from more distantly related viruses such as MERS, SARS, and common cold coronaviruses.

"Making different antibodies that compete for one region of the virus allows the immune system to be more flexible," Wesemann said. "Otherwise-redundant recognition by antibodies targeting the same footprint of one version of the virus confers recognition depth of the same footprint on variants, and some antibodies maintain high neutralization potency against all the variants. Now that we can identify the antibodies that are more broadly reactive to all of the variants, we can think about how to elicit them more strongly in a vaccine."

23-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Research Suggests Ending Eviction Moratoriums Led to Spikes in COVID Cases and Deaths
 UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Research by a UCLA-led team has determined that the number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths from the disease both increased dramatically after states lifted eviction moratoriums that had been in place to protect people who were struggling to make rent payments during the pandemic.

Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Emergency Department Visits Related to Opioid Overdoses Up Significantly During COVID-19 Pandemic
Mayo Clinic

Emergency department visit rates because of an opioid overdose increased by 28.5% across the U.S. in 2020, compared to 2018 and 2019, recent Mayo Clinic research finds. Emergency visits overall decreased by 14% last year, while visits because of an opioid overdose increased by 10.5%. The result: Opioid overdoses were responsible for 0.32 out of 100 visits, or 1 in every 313 visits, which is up from 0.25, or 1 in every 400 visits, the previous two years.

Newswise: Leading Experts Urge Health Care Workers to Accept COVID-19 Vaccinations ASAP
Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Leading Experts Urge Health Care Workers to Accept COVID-19 Vaccinations ASAP
 Florida Atlantic University

Leading experts address the clinical and public health challenges as well as ethical implications for health care workers to achieve high levels of vaccinations to protect themselves, their coworkers and the general public from COVID-19.

Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Major Health Care Professional Organizations Call for COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for All Health Workers
 American Thoracic Society (ATS)

With COVID-19 case counts rising amid the spread of the Delta variant, more than 50 health care professional societies and organizations called for all health care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a joint statement released today. These societies and organizations represent millions of workers throughout health and long-term care – from doctors and nurses to pharmacists and physician assistants, from public health workers and epidemiologists to long-term care, home care, and hospice workers.

Newswise:Video Embedded newswise-expert-panels-on-covid-19-pandemic-notable-excerpts-quotes-and-videos-available
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Newswise Expert Panels on COVID-19 Pandemic: Notable excerpts, quotes and videos available
 Newswise

Newswise is hosting a series of Expert Panels discussion on unique aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tip sheet includes some notable quotes from the panelists.

Newswise: Appropriate Technologies: The COVID-19-Era Heroes Yet to Come to “Center Stage”
Released: 26-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Appropriate Technologies: The COVID-19-Era Heroes Yet to Come to “Center Stage”
 Chulalongkorn University

The COVID-19 outbreaks in Thailand have seen an ever-increasing number of infections as new clusters are emerging. The faculty members of Sasin School of Management — Prof. Dr. Kua Wongboonsin, Asst. Prof. Dr. Piyachart Phiromswad, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pattanaporn Chatjuthamard, Asst. Prof. Dr. Pattarake Sarajoti, and Asst. Prof. Dr. Sabin Srivannaboon, with financial support from the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), jointly present ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 sustainably in a study to identify technologies that can instantly and appropriately help professionals who find social distancing difficult.

Newswise:Video Embedded covid-variants-and-a-surge-among-the-unvaccinated-live-expert-panel-for-july-23rd
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 8:50 AM EDT
VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT AVAILABLE: COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

22-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT
National Poll: Parents Split on Whether to Vaccinate Younger Kids Against COVID
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Many parents are missing opportunities to discuss questions and concerns about the COVID vaccine for kids with a doctor.

Released: 23-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Experts Offer Expertise on COVID-19
Georgia Institute of Technology

Newswise: NIH Chooses University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to Head Project for Its Safe Return to In-Person School Initiative
Released: 23-Jul-2021 12:15 PM EDT
NIH Chooses University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to Head Project for Its Safe Return to In-Person School Initiative
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is helping to lead a National Institutes of Health (NIH) COVID-19 testing initiative to safely return children to in-person school.

