CDC withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test does not mean the test failed

Newswise
2-Aug-2021 2:00 PM EDT, by Newswise
favorite_border

Fact Check By: Craig Jones, Newswise

Truthfulness: False

Claim:

COVID-19 PCR test is inaccurate... COVID-19 PCR test cannot differentiate between flu and COVID-19

Claim Publisher and Date: Social Media on 2021-07-24

On July 21st, 2021, a Lab Alert issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Systems announced that the CDC would be withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test after December 2021. Claims regarding the misuse of the COVID-19 PCR test have been circulating for quite some time. This Lab Alert has rekindled these claims, using it as validation that the test is inaccurate. Many are also citing this statement in the Lab Alert: “CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses” and using it as validation that the test cannot differentiate the difference between SARS-CoV-2 and the flu virus.

It should be noted that the Lab Alert only pertains to the CDC’s own COVID-19 diagnostic PCR test. A spokesperson from the CDC has explained that the performance of the CDC’s RT-PCR test for detecting COVID-19 didn’t suffer from any problems. They have withdrawn their RT-PCR test because there are better tests that have since been developed which can process more samples within a given time. There are also tests that can now detect more than one pathogen. The COVID-19 PCR test specifically detects the presence of the genetic material from SARS-CoV-2. The genetic sequence of the flu virus is different from the SARS-CoV-2 virus and wouldn’t be detected by a COVID-19 PCR test.

As reported by Angelo Fichera on FactCheck.org...

In explaining the CDC’s decision to end the use of its own PCR test at the end of 2021, Kristen Nordlund, an agency spokeswoman, in an email to us cited “the availability of commercial options for clinical diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection, including multiplexed (discussed here) and high-throughput options” — referring to technologies that use an automated process to administer hundreds of tests per day.

“Although the CDC 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019 nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel met an important unmet need when it was developed and deployed and has not demonstrated any performance issues, the demand for this test has declined with the emergence of other higher-throughput and multiplexed assays,” Nordlund said.

She continued: “CDC is encouraging public health laboratories (PHL) to adopt the CDC Influenza SARS-CoV-2 (Flu SC2) Multiplex Assay to enable continued surveillance for both influenza and SARS-CoV-2, which will save both time and resources for PHL.”

 

 

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
FACT CHECK DETAILS

Claim: COVID-19 PCR test is inaccurate... COVID-19 PCR test cannot differentiate between flu and COVID-19
Claim Publisher: Social Media
Date of Claim: 2021-07-24
Author of Article: Craig Jones
Truthfulness: False

FACT CHECK POLLINGS
Agree
0%
Disagree
0%
0Vote
Do you agree or disagree with this Fact Check?
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Fact Check
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cell Biology Chemistry Children's Health Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test PCR test
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Factcheck News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 41
Released: 2-Aug-2021 2:00 PM EDT
CDC withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test does not mean the test failed
 Newswise

Social media is now rife with claims about why the CDC is withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test after December 2021.

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Study does not determine COVID vaccines kill 2 for every 3 they save
 Newswise

A study is misinterpreted to convey that the COVID vaccines kill 2 people for every three that are saved, despite the study being under serious scrutiny.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Released: 25-May-2021 3:00 PM EDT
Debunking the claim that vaccines cause new COVID-19 variants
 Newswise

In an interview in the French documentary "Hold-Up," Luc Montagnier, a French virologist and recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), claimed that Covid-19 vaccines are creating new variants in various parts of the world. He believes that the ongoing vaccinations across the world is an ”enormous mistake.” ”The history books will show that because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.” Multiple French social media posts that have been shared by thousands have also claimed that COVID-19 vaccines are causing variants of the virus to emerge. We find these claims to be false. There is no evidence the vaccines are creating more variants.

Comment
Released: 21-May-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Are businesses violating HIPAA if they ask their patrons if they've been vaccinated? No.
 Newswise

As business rework their mask requirements such as lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, questions about medical privacy are back in the spotlight. The question of whether it's okay to ask a maskless patron if they've been vaccinated has come into focus. Vaccine opponents, including members of the U.S. Congress, are once again claiming that the HIPAA federal privacy law protects individuals from being asked about their vaccination status. We find this claim to be false.

Comment
Released: 7-May-2021 1:40 PM EDT
There is no evidence that vaccines could cause harm to people who have recovered from COVID-19
 Newswise

An article published by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccination organization and widely shared on social media questions the need of vaccinating those who’ve already recovered from COVID-19. The article says there’s a "potential risk of harm, including death" in getting the vaccines. We report this claim as false. There is no evidence that vaccinating people who had previously had COVID is resulting in an increased risk of adverse events.

Comment
Released: 29-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT
The claim made by leaders of Miami school that vaccinated teachers can negatively affect non-vaccinated staff and students is completely false
 Newswise

There is no evidence any vaccinated people may be transmitting something from their bodies to non-vaccinated people.

Comment
Newswise: Claims That Masks Are Irrelevant Put People at Risk
Released: 22-Apr-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Claims That Masks Are Irrelevant Put People at Risk
 American Thoracic Society (ATS)

The claim that you don’t have to wear a mask after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has been circulating on social media and told by conservative media pundits such as Tucker Carlson and Rep. Jim Jordan.

Comment
Released: 30-Mar-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Texan doctor baselessly claims that the mRNA vaccines aren’t actually vaccines at all
 Newswise

A Texas doctor, in a widely shared video, falsely claims the vaccines don’t provide protection and that they’re actually “experimental gene therapy.”

Comment
Newswise: Opinion Piece on Lockdowns Misinterprets Data
Released: 24-Mar-2021 1:35 PM EDT
Opinion Piece on Lockdowns Misinterprets Data
 American Thoracic Society (ATS)

A recent opinion piece in the NY Post ignores evidence supporting the effectiveness of lockdowns.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 41

close
1.67864