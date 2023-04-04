Article title: Reno-protective effects of empagliflozin are linked to activation of the tubuloglomerular feedback mechanism and blunting of the complement system

Authors: Xin Chen, Denis Delić, Yaochen Cao, Linghong Shen, Qin Shao, Zheyu Zhang, Hongwei Wu, Ahmed A. Hasan, Christoph Reichetzeder, Mohamed M.S. Gaballa, Bernhard K. Krämer, Thomas Klein, Lianghong Yin, Ben He, Stanislao Morgera, Berthold Hocher

From the authors: “Our experiments demonstrate that the nephroprotective effects of empagliflozin are not limited to diabetic nephropathy, but also improve the structure and function of non-diabetic nephropathy, including lowering serum creatinine, reducing proteinuria, increasing [creatinine clearance], and improving renal interstitial inflammation, renal interstitial fibrosis, perivascular fibrosis and glomerulosclerosis.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.