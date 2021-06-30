Our News on Newswise
ACSM / Anthem American Fitness Index to Reveal 2021 Fittest City
For more than a decade, the evidence-based ACSM / Anthem American Fitness Index has recognized the critical role physical activity and city infrastructure play in a city’s overall health and fitness. ACSM and the Anthem Foundation will release the...
Strict Rest Slows Recovery after Sports-Related Concussions
Experts from ACSM, five other sports medicine organizations published updated guidance on sports-related concussions for team physicians as part of the Team Physician Consensus Conference
Suiting Up to Ensure Safe Environments for All Youth Athletes
The National Youth Sports Health & Safety Institute, a joint initiative between the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and Sanford Health, launches policy agenda to protect kids participating in sports. The institute to work with state...
June 5 Research Highlights for ACSM Annual Meeting
ACSM's comprehensive sports medicine and exercise science conference takes place virtually from June 1 to 5 with programming covering the science, practice, public health and policy aspects of sports medicine, exercise science and physical activity....
June 4 Research Highlights from ACSM Annual Meeting
ACSM's comprehensive sports medicine and exercise science conference takes place virtually from June 1 to 5 with programming covering the science, practice, public health and policy aspects of sports medicine, exercise science and physical activity....
ACSM Announces 2020 Paper of the Year Selections
The ACSM Publications Committee established an annual Paper of the Year Award in 2020 to recognize one scientific article from each of ACSM's five journals. Award-winning articles are selected based on impact, research significance, conceptual...
ACSM Annual Meeting Research Highlights for June 3
ACSM's comprehensive sports medicine and exercise science conference takes place virtually from June 1 to 5 with programming covering the science, practice, public health and policy aspects of sports medicine, exercise science and physical activity.
ACSM Annual Meeting Research Highlights for June 2
ACSM's comprehensive sports medicine and exercise science conference takes place virtually from June 1 to 5 with programming covering the science, practice, public health and policy aspects of sports medicine, exercise science and physical activity....
