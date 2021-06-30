Indianapolis, IN USA

ACSM / Anthem American Fitness Index to Reveal 2021 Fittest City

For more than a decade, the evidence-based ACSM / Anthem American Fitness Index has recognized the critical role physical activity and city infrastructure play in a city’s overall health and fitness. ACSM and the Anthem Foundation will release the...
30-Jun-2021

Strict Rest Slows Recovery after Sports-Related Concussions

Experts from ACSM, five other sports medicine organizations published updated guidance on sports-related concussions for team physicians as part of the Team Physician Consensus Conference
17-Jun-2021

Newswise: NYSHSIlogo.jpg

Suiting Up to Ensure Safe Environments for All Youth Athletes

The National Youth Sports Health & Safety Institute, a joint initiative between the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and Sanford Health, launches policy agenda to protect kids participating in sports. The institute to work with state...
16-Jun-2021

June 5 Research Highlights for ACSM Annual Meeting

ACSM's comprehensive sports medicine and exercise science conference takes place virtually from June 1 to 5 with programming covering the science, practice, public health and policy aspects of sports medicine, exercise science and physical activity....
4-Jun-2021

June 4 Research Highlights from ACSM Annual Meeting

ACSM's comprehensive sports medicine and exercise science conference takes place virtually from June 1 to 5 with programming covering the science, practice, public health and policy aspects of sports medicine, exercise science and physical activity....
4-Jun-2021

ACSM Announces 2020 Paper of the Year Selections

The ACSM Publications Committee established an annual Paper of the Year Award in 2020 to recognize one scientific article from each of ACSM's five journals. Award-winning articles are selected based on impact, research significance, conceptual...
3-Jun-2021

ACSM Annual Meeting Research Highlights for June 3

ACSM's comprehensive sports medicine and exercise science conference takes place virtually from June 1 to 5 with programming covering the science, practice, public health and policy aspects of sports medicine, exercise science and physical activity.
3-Jun-2021

ACSM Annual Meeting Research Highlights for June 2

ACSM's comprehensive sports medicine and exercise science conference takes place virtually from June 1 to 5 with programming covering the science, practice, public health and policy aspects of sports medicine, exercise science and physical activity....
2-Jun-2021


