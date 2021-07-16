Dr. Kurt P. Spindler President, AOSSM

Add to Favorites

Approximately 12 percent of patients who underwent shoulder stabilization surgery experience arthritis in the shoulder joint within a seven-year period, according to research presented today at the American Orthopedic Society for Sports...

Add to Favorites

Patients undergoing hip arthroscopy with high-grade cartilage damage do not see as positive results compared with patients with lower grade cartilage damage, according to research reported today at the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine-...

Add to Favorites

Use of a biodegradable balloon spacer during massive rotator cuff tear surgery produced similar outcomes when compared to partial rotator cuff repair, according to research presented today at the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine -...

Add to Favorites

Today a team of orthopedic physicians reports that opting for a transtibial surgical approach and choosing an inference screw for femoral and tibial fixation will improve the patient’s odds of having a significantly better six-year clinical...

Add to Favorites

An analysis of MRI images of the tissue grafts used for patients who underwent surgery to repair the anterior cruciate knee ligament suggests grafts used from the quadriceps may be superior to tissue grafts from the hamstring.

Add to Favorites

Results from two prospective, concurrent, clinical trials demonstrate that a synthetic meniscus implant provides superior relief from post meniscus surgery knee pain when compared to treatment with non-surgical care alone.

Add to Favorites

In a small study of gymnasts with ulnar (elbow) collateral ligament injury, orthopedic sports medicine researchers found that the athletes can be treated successfully and can return to competition. The research was presented at the American...

Add to Favorites