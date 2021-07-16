Our News on Newswise
Kurt P. Spindler, MD Becomes 50th President of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine
Dr. Kurt P. Spindler
President, AOSSM
Progression to Glenohumeral Arthritis After Arthroscopic Posterior Stabilization in a Young and High Demand Population
Approximately 12 percent of patients who underwent shoulder stabilization surgery experience arthritis in the shoulder joint within a seven-year period, according to research presented today at the American Orthopedic Society for Sports...
Patients with High-Grade Acetabular Cartilage Lesions Fare Worse Than Patients With Low-Grade Lesions
Patients undergoing hip arthroscopy with high-grade cartilage damage do not see as positive results compared with patients with lower grade cartilage damage, according to research reported today at the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine-...
Subacromial Balloon Spacer Versus Partial Repair for Massive Rotator Cuff Tears: A Prospective, Randomized, Multi-center Trial
Use of a biodegradable balloon spacer during massive rotator cuff tear surgery produced similar outcomes when compared to partial rotator cuff repair, according to research presented today at the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine -...
Surgical Predictors of Clinical Outcome Six Years Following Revision ACL Reconstruction
Today a team of orthopedic physicians reports that opting for a transtibial surgical approach and choosing an inference screw for femoral and tibial fixation will improve the patient’s odds of having a significantly better six-year clinical...
Quadriceps Tendon Autograft has Lower MRI Signal than Hamstring Tendon Autograft in Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstructions in Adolescent Athletes
An analysis of MRI images of the tissue grafts used for patients who underwent surgery to repair the anterior cruciate knee ligament suggests grafts used from the quadriceps may be superior to tissue grafts from the hamstring.
Meniscus Implant Superior to Non-surgical Care for Patients with Pain after Surgery
Results from two prospective, concurrent, clinical trials demonstrate that a synthetic meniscus implant provides superior relief from post meniscus surgery knee pain when compared to treatment with non-surgical care alone.
Ulnar Collateral Ligament Injury in Gymnasts: An Analysis of Return to Competition Rates and Patient Outcomes
In a small study of gymnasts with ulnar (elbow) collateral ligament injury, orthopedic sports medicine researchers found that the athletes can be treated successfully and can return to competition. The research was presented at the American...
